Roller Sports Cry For Government Support

Ghana may suffer an international ban if it fails to represent a team at the 2nd Africa Skate Games.

The National skate team failed to represent in three consecutive International competitions.

The next skate competition is scheduled for 7th to 11th December 2022 in Cairo, Egypt. Ghana’s Team for the championship is made up of 5 athletes and a coach.

In an interview with the President of the Federation of Roller Sports, Mr Johnson Gameli Kportufe, reveals that the team has trained for a year and is poised for the championship but we have not received any support from the Sports Ministry. We submit a request to the ministry to handle flight fees for 6 people.

In the last International competition in 2017, Team Ghana went with 8 athletes and won 6 medals.

With the preparation and team spirit present now, the team is poised to come home with 10 medals.

The President is appealing to the ministry to come to the aid of the 6-member Ghanaian team. “This is the first support we are requesting from the ministry since the federation was accepted to become a national sports.

Source Ghana Roller Sports Federation