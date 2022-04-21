Rolling gas cylinders on the floor can ignite an explosion – GNFS warns

Shaking and rolling filled gas cylinders on the ground could trigger an explosion, gas cylinders cannot hold pressure due to high temperature as a result any excessive shaking could lead to an explosion and an imminent fire outbreak.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer I (ACFOI), Ms. Doris Lamptey, Tema Regional Commander of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said and cautioned against the practice of rolling gas cylinders as a way of moving it around.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, ACFOI Lamptey said, one major cause of fire outbreaks in the country was from the kitchen, usually from gas explosions and that it was important keeping cylinders upright in a ventilated area with seals removed.

“We advise that you don’t fill the cylinder to the brim, and avoid rolling it on the ground before putting it in the car boot because it can easily explode and cause a fire outbreak,” she said.

The GNFS Tema Regional Commander said it was not advisable to keep even the empty cylinder horizontally, it must always be in an upright position; “if the cylinder must be put in the car boot, it must be supported with something to keep it upright at all times”.

She recommended frequent change of the cylinder seals which could help reduce leakages.

“We advise people that when you fill the gas, you change the seal because the leakage normally comes from the seal so it is important to prevent any form of leakage and that will save you from any kind of eventualities,” she said.

She said “we must all work together to prevent any form of accident,” and warned that people should stop the habit of placing stones on a leaking cylinder since the practice is very dangerous.

ACFOI Lamptey cautioned food vendors from keeping the cylinders close to the burner especially in wooden structures to desist from such acts.

“You can’t see gas, but you can smell it, and the slightest naked flame can cause an explosion and that is why we say do not let your cylinder get close to your burner,” she said.