Monday, November 25, 2024
    Roman Fada Opens Up About Disqualification and Political Schemes Ahead of Ghana’s 2024 Elections

    By: News Ghana

    Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi, also known as Roman Fada, has shared the challenges he faced in his bid to run for Ghana’s presidency under the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) ticket.

    In a candid interview on Oyerepa FM, Roman Fada accused certain political figures of orchestrating schemes to disqualify him and derail his ambitions for their own gain.

    Roman Fada, who had been serving as the running mate to GFP founder Akua Donkor, took over the party’s leadership after her sudden passing just days before the elections. However, his presidential candidacy was invalidated by the Electoral Commission (EC) due to inconsistencies in his application forms, which the EC cited as the reason for his disqualification.

    During the interview, Roman Fada claimed that some political operatives pressured him to step down from his candidacy and support another candidate. “There are people who wanted me to abandon this cause,” he said. “But I stood firm because Akua Donkor believed in this party, and I must continue her legacy.”

    Despite being disqualified, Roman Fada remains a staunch supporter of Akua Donkor and the GFP. He expressed his intention to vote for the late leader, whose name still appears on the ballot, even though the EC has stated that votes for her will not be valid. “I will vote for her because her vision for Ghana is unmatched. We owe it to her memory to keep her dreams alive,” he stated resolutely.

