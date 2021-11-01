Romeo Films Partners Yahweh Movie Production To Release ‘SARINNYA’

Romeo films Limited in conjunction with Yahweh Movie Production has released another interesting movie, “Sarinnya.”

The new Movie is from the Director of the 80s movie, Karma and Apaanye, who is also the award winning director who has won the African film Director of the year 2021 and most creative Director of the year 2021.

The Movie SARINNYA

Sarinnya is a 16-year-old final year student of the Patanko Senior High School (Patash) who lost her father in the course of her last year, making life worse for her five siblings and their widowed mother.

Papa Jama, the father’s successor, insists that Sarinnya stops schooling to be married off to raise money to cater for the rest of the fatherless family.

Mama, the widow, stands opposed to Papa Jama who then shirks his responsibilities towards the family resulting in untold hardships on them. Sarinnya’s education is threatened, yet Mama braces the challenges and, with the support of the staff, she succeeds in getting her daughter through.

Sarinnya’s outstanding performance attracts the attention of the Ministry of Education, whose delegation arrives in the village with the news of a Scholarship Award.

Meanwhile, Odeho, a wealthy been-to who has been pestering Sarinnya with marriage proposal, also arrives with his bridewealth, per the connivance of Papa Jama to forcefully marry off Sarinnya.

Sarinnya is in dilemma! She reflects:

“Wealth is a financial empowerment”. “The wealth of the girl-child lies in her education”. “Marriage can wait; education (of the girl-child) is foremost!”. “The girl-child is an asset; give priority to her education!” …..

The amazing piece of movie boasts of some major and most sought-after Ghanaian actors and actresses who formed the Cast in the movie including Florence Yawkson as Sarinnya, Alex Oduro as Agya simso,

Mary Awuni Adomaa as Lamisi, Desmond Akwasi Oduro as Papa Jamaa, Bismarck Essel as Odeho, Solomon Amoateng as Okappo, Prince Osei as Family head, Nana Kofi Adomako as master Kofi and Samiratu Gifty as Adeffe.

The Movie is directed by Romeo David Amoateng. Director of photography-Richmond Twum, Make ups-Esther Bakoe, Production manager-Samiratu Gifty and Prince Osei.

Screenplay was by Romeo David Amoateng, Sound-Peter Mensah, Editor-Richmond Twum, Story-Anthony A. Aidoo, Script supervisor, Anthony A. Aidoo, Continuity-Theophilous Owusu, Welfare-G-Diet, Light-Kwaku Addae, Producers-Romeo David Amoateng, Adjoa Konadu Adadieh and Prince Osei whilst the Executive producer was Adjoa Konadu Adadieh.

By Prosper Agbenyega