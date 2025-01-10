Romeo Swag Blazes Trail to Mentor: Rising Star Edition Finals

Ghanaian artist Romeo Swag has officially secured his place in the finals of TV3 Ghana’s “Mentor: Rising Star Edition”. The competition, renowned for discovering and nurturing emerging talent, has seen Romeo Swag dominate every stage, from auditions to the semi-finals, becoming the first contestant to qualify for the grand finale.

With unmatched energy and an impressive track record, Romeo Swag has become the artist to watch. Throughout the competition, he has earned numerous accolades, including twice being crowned Star Performer and Best Costume. His historic performance in one of the recent episodes saw him sweep all major awards of the night—Star Performer, Best Costume, and the first finalist spot—setting a record in the show’s history.

Beyond his stage presence, Romeo Swag has used his platform to address critical issues in Ghana ahead of the 2024 elections, showcasing his artistry’s social impact. His journey has garnered high-profile endorsements from legends like Reggie Rockstone, award-winning rapper Medikal, and reigning Artist of the Year, Stonebwoy, further cementing his star power.

The grand finale of “Mentor: Rising Star Edition” takes place on January 12th at the National Theatre, promising a night of electrifying performances and fierce competition. Vote Romeo Swag to claim the ultimate prize by dialing *713*13# and selecting 9.