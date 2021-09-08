Ronaldo’s arrival at Man Utd sparks fan fever

The beginning of the Premier League season has been stirred up a bit by the arrival of football legend Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United. His addition to the Old Trafford squad will clearly change English Premier League football betting with Betway for the season, bending the odds clearly in the club’s favour.

If last year, the Red Devils finished 12 points behind their rivals Manchester City, things have changed this year with the return of the prodigal footballer to the grounds. And football is not the only area where a change is to be expected.

The fans are excited

The Glazer family – the people who own Manchester United – have received a lot of critics lately, especially for signing the club up for the controversial European Super League. Now, in turn, the fans have forgotten all about their uproar with the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to the club. Last weekend, the fans were once again queueing up to buy United merchandise – this shopping spree was clearly sparked by the return of the Portuguese legend to the grounds.

While there is some news that will likely cool the fans down – the club’s owners are set to announce the successor of Ed Woodward, the outgoing managing director – for now, the fans are excited about the prospect of seeing Ronaldo once again in red.

Ronaldo and United – a short history

Cristiano Ronaldo was the first Portuguese player to put on the red jersey at Old Trafford. Arriving in 2003 from Sporting CP, he was still a rookie – he had fewer than 30 league games behind him. At the time, he was the most expensive teenager to be transferred (a record broken several times ever since) but he did show that he was worth it.

He received the number 7 jersey at Old Trafford, a number also worn by David Beckham while he was there. It was obvious from the start that he had a bright future there – and he received the full support of Sir Alex Ferguson that helped him become the legend he is today. In his first year at Old Trafford, he earned two consecutive Premier League Player of the Month titles – he was only the third player in the league’s history to achieve this performance.

During his time with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo played in almost 200 league games, scored over 80 goals, helped the team win the Premier League three times, and the Champions League and FIFA Club World Cup once each. The list of his individual achievements with the club is pretty long – it includes the FIFA Puskás Award, the UEFA Club Footballer of the Year, and the FIFA World Player of the Year.

His final goal for United (so far) happened in the Manchester Derby in May 2009.

Ronaldo has returned to Old Trafford, and he’ll be wearing his number 7 jersey (Cavani agreed to switch to 21). Hopefully, his contribution will help Manchester United win the title once again.

By El-Amisty Nobo