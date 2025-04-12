Rondo Fest Aims to Elevate Grassroots Sports and Talent Development in Ghana

Samuel Nii Adotei Brown, President and Founder of Rondo Fest, has underscored the festival’s commitment to revitalizing community-level sports while identifying emerging athletes capable of competing internationally.

The 2025 edition, slated for April 19 at Zulka Park in Dansoman, will integrate soccer, basketball, tennis, swimming, boxing, and recreational activities like video game competitions and music concerts, creating a hybrid platform for talent discovery and communal engagement.

Brown emphasized the festival’s alignment with broader national sports objectives during a recent interview. “Our goal is to reignite grassroots participation and provide a pipeline for federations to scout future representatives for events like the African Games or Olympics,” he said. Scouts from accredited academies and sports bodies are expected to attend, with partnerships to be formalized in the coming months. Brown also confirmed plans to collaborate with the National Sports Authority to secure institutional backing.

Daniella Senyi-Philips, Communications Manager for Rondo Fest, highlighted the initiative’s community-driven ethos. “Beyond competitions, this is about creating pathways for athletes who might otherwise lack visibility,” she noted. The event aims to bridge casual participation and professional opportunities, particularly for youth in underserved areas.

Gratitude was extended to key supporters, including Ambassador Alhaji Salamu Amadu of the Afro-Arab Group of Companies and traditional leaders such as Nii Adote Odaawulu I, whose contributions have bolstered organizational efforts. Participating communities span New Bortianor, SCC, Dansoman, Afienya, and Chorkor, among others, reflecting a cross-regional turnout.

Grassroots sports festivals like Rondo Fest have increasingly become critical incubators for talent in Ghana, where limited infrastructure often hinders athlete development. Similar initiatives have previously uncovered prospects who later joined national teams, underscoring the potential of community-based platforms to complement formal sports systems. By integrating multidisciplinary activities, Rondo Fest not only diversifies engagement but also mirrors global trends where hybrid sporting events drive both social cohesion and talent visibility.