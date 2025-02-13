Ronica Sings Uplifts Spirits With Her New Song “Yeshua Hamashich”

Nana Yaa Ronica popularly known as Ronica Sings , the renowned Canadian-based Gospel singer, songwriter, and a performer have released the official audio for her hit single, “Yeshua Hamashiach”. The soul-stirring track has captivated listeners around the world.

The song was released on February 9, 2025, available on her channel on YouTube. Fans and music enthusiasts can watch an immersive visual experience that perfectly complements the uplifting and motivating vibes of the song.

For those eager to listen to “Yeshua Hamashiach” the single is already available on all major streaming platforms. So, gear up to enjoy the audio.

As Nana Yaa Ronica a.k.a Ronica Sings gears up to bless her audience with captivating visuals, “Yeshua Hamashiach” is not just a song; it’s a gift that uplifts spirits and inspires souls. Don’t miss out on this remarkable work of art.