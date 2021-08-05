Ronidany set to create biggest residential hub in Ghana

A Ghanaian Real Estate Company, Ronidany, is set to build one of the biggest residential hubs in the country.

The company currently owns a 2,000-acre land at the Ningo Bundasi enclave, opposite the Central University in the Greater Accra Region, where plans are far advanced to develop it into one of the most affordable and luxurious homes in the country.

Among the many projects, Ronidany is aiming to put up at its Tema lands includes; A central park which will be located within the 2,000-acre land at Prampram, a police post where the security of land and property owners will receive 24-hour protection.

There will also be a modernised road network where every major area within the 2000-acre land will be linked and connected to every part of Tema and its surrounding communities.

In addition to the facilities will be a modern hospital for the residents to access quality healthcare, a shopping mall where residents can have access to their daily groceries.

In a statement, the Executive Chairman of Ronidany Company Limited ( RCL), Dan Akwetey Tetteh, said Ronidany was a wholly Ghanaian owned real estate company with specialty in both private and commercial development.

“Ronidany offers the sale of lands free from any form of litigation as well as the development of affordable and luxurious homes.

“The company also provides consultancy in property management with land acquisition assistance as one of our priority services rendered to our cherished clients,” the statement said.

Per the statement, Ronidany would create equal opportunities for all when it comes to property acquisition and also a well-defined real estate company that is set to provide excellent services.

” Our main objective is to give Ghanaians and foreigners looking for an amazing place to build their dream homes. The lands we offer are comparable to none, considering its location and demand,” it said.

Mr Tetteh, who is also the Chairman of Appolonia City, said RCL also “specialises in development, construction and management of residential properties in Accra.

“Potential clients can be assured of the best in the sale of lands, its construction, and finishing,” he said.

According to him, Ronidany has a team of experts and trained personnel ready to provide any form of assistance towards the acquisition of lands and its development.

Real estate is fast becoming the number one area where many people are seeking to invest their money.

At Ronidany, Mr Tetteh said the company’s main vision was to create the safest and most conducive environments for individuals and companies seeking to acquire properties for their families and workers.

“The goal is to turn the 2000-acre land at Bundasi into a community where our dwellers will experience the peaceful and pleasurable life experience they deserve,” he said.

Mr Tetteh said, at Ronidany property, the company prioritizes the safety, peace and protection of its clients. Plots of land sold by RCL are free of any form of ligation or attacks.

All lands purchased at Ronidany have legal documentation without any stress attached. We have our own team ready to provide and assist buyers in their day to day work towards the development of their lands acquired from us, he said.