Rory McIlroy, Daniel Ricciardo, Connor McDavid, Klay Thompson, Jayson Tatum and More Join Naomi Osaka, Erling Haaland and Virat Kohli as Hyperice Athlete-Investors to Fuel Global Growth

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hyperice, a global high-performance wellness brand specializing in percussion, dynamic air compression, vibration, thermal technology, mind technology, and contrast therapy, today announced new investments from superstars across the sports world including professional golfer Rory McIlroy, Formula One (F1) driver Daniel Ricciardo, NHL player Connor McDavid, NBA player Klay Thompson and NBA player Jayson Tatum.

The new investors join an elite list of global athlete-investors such as 4-time tennis Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka, football superstar Erling Haaland and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli as strategic investors, and quickly follows the company’s entry to mental wellness and evolution into a holistic high-performance wellness brand.

“I am a golfer first and foremost but I am also focused on the long game, which is why I chose to invest in Hyperice,” said professional golfer Rory McIlroy. “Hyperice is an important part of how I practice, play and recover. The company is doing incredible things to redefine and push holistic wellness, so it is an exciting and logical partnership for me and investment partners in Symphony Ventures.”

Other new athlete-investors include 2x NBA All-Star Jayson Tatum, 2x PGA TOUR Champion Tony Finau, 3x NBA Champion Klay Thompson, NBA Champion Khris Middleton, 6x MLB All-Star Nolan Arenado, MLB All-Star Matt Chapman, 4x MLB All-Star Justin Upton, World Series Champion Dexter Fowler, The Masters Champion Sergio Garcia, Professional BMX Athlete Nigel Sylvester, Master Trainer and Performance Specialist Joe Holder, top gaming personality Nicholas Kolcheff, known as NICKMERCS, and more.

These athletes join Hyperice’s current roster of existing high-performing athlete-investors such as Naomi Osaka, Seth Curry, Anthony Davis, Rickie Fowler, DeAndre Jordan, Jarvis Landry, Patrick Mahomes, Christian McCaffrey, Ja Morant, Chris Paul, Ben Simmons, Kelly Slater, Fernando Tatís Jr, J.J. Watt, Russell Westbrook and Trae Young.

“Hyperice’s full suite of products have made a big difference in my recovery and my entire approach to wellness,” said Formula One (F1) driver Daniel Ricciardo. “As Hyperice continues to expand, it felt like the right time to officially put my support into a company that I believe in.”

Now with a global footprint in more than 60 countries, Hyperice is experiencing dramatic global growth driven by an extensive athlete-investors roster, as well as global partnerships in China with the NBA and Leagues of Legends Pro League, the New Zealand national rugby team All Blacks, South Africa national rugby team Springboks, the Mexican Football Federation, and the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club in London.

Reigning National Hockey League (NHL) Most Valuable Player Connor McDavid added: “Hyperice products are a game changer when it comes to supporting both my physical and mental health. Hyperice is not only a brand I personally rely on, but it offers products that benefit all people, no matter what level of athlete they are.”

“This new group of strategic investors will help to fuel Hyperice’s global expansion,” said Jim Huether, Hyperice CEO. “Our international footprint continues to grow with products in more than 60 countries. Partnering with high-performing global athletes like Daniel Ricciardo, Rory McIlroy, Connor McDavid, in addition to the stacked roster we already have, helps continue to separate Hyperice as we continue bringing our innovative suite of products to a broader audience.”

Global Growth and Holistic High-Performance Wellness Brand Evolution

Hyperice recently announced a new stage of global growth as the company evolves into a holistic high-performance wellness brand. The multi-prong transformation, led by Hyperice’s recent acquisition of mental wellness company Core, its third acquisition in the last 18 months, is accompanied by a new brand identity and global brand campaign, and anchored by a suite of new products and industry-first technologies.

Among the new technology advancements include the world’s first portable contrast therapy device, Hyperice X, and new generations of Hyperice’s wildly popular Hypervolt and Vyper lines, including the Hypervolt 2, Hypervolt 2 Pro, Vyper 3 and Vyper Go.

Hyperice X : Last month, Hyperice introduced its latest innovation and the world’s first portable contrast therapy device. Hyperice X creates a localized cycle of alternating heat and cold to the knee area for recovery and rehabilitation. Hyperice X will be available globally beginning in 2022.

Last month, Hyperice introduced its latest innovation and the world’s first portable contrast therapy device. Hyperice X creates a localized cycle of alternating heat and cold to the knee area for recovery and rehabilitation. Hyperice X will be available globally beginning in 2022. Hypervolt 2: The Hypervolt 2 offers noticeable updates from the original, including an improved ergonomic design and reduced weight. Three speeds of powerful percussion help give muscles the relief they’ve been asking for, every day.

The Hypervolt 2 offers noticeable updates from the original, including an improved ergonomic design and reduced weight. Three speeds of powerful percussion help give muscles the relief they’ve been asking for, every day. Hypervolt 2 Pro : With the Hypervolt 2 Pro, users will get the same powerful percussion massage therapy that the world’s best athletes have, right in the palm of their hand. Five speeds, set by a new adjustable dial, provide relief to stiff muscles, so users can train and recover like a pro.

: With the Hypervolt 2 Pro, users will get the same powerful percussion massage therapy that the world’s best athletes have, right in the palm of their hand. Five speeds, set by a new adjustable dial, provide relief to stiff muscles, so users can train and recover like a pro. Vyper 3 : All systems activated. The Vyper 3 vibrating roller’s updated design and three speeds help to prime and warm-up the body with a powerful vibrating massage.

All systems activated. The Vyper 3 vibrating roller’s updated design and three speeds help to prime and warm-up the body with a powerful vibrating massage. Vyper Go: The next iteration of Hyperice’s “Go” line. Following the release of the Hypervolt Go in 2020, the Vyper Go is a portable, vibrating roller that helps activate muscles, so users can feel their best before activity at home or on the go.

The Vyper 3 is now available in Europe and the United States, and the Hypervolt 2, Hypervolt 2 Pro and Vyper Go are now available in Australia, Canada, China, Europe, New Zealand and the United States with other markets to follow.

Hyperice’s new modern approach and reimagined product innovation allows Hyperice to reimagine how it serves a broader audience of athletes and helps people everywhere do the things they love, and do it more.

For more information, visit hyperice.com. To purchase, please visit country-specific sites: Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Spain, UK and the United States.

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic high-performance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all – from the most elite athletes, leagues and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies in 2021, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice’s transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit the newly redesigned hyperice.com.

