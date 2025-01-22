Rosalin Umar Reflects on Social Media and True Friendship in Candid Interview

Fitness enthusiast Rosalin Umar has opened up about her relationship with social media and her views on friendship during an appearance on Nedu Wazobia’s Honest Brunch podcast.

Despite her public profile, Umar admitted to being largely disengaged from platforms like Instagram, revealing that she only learned how to spell the app’s name in late July.

“I didn’t know what Instagram was,” she confessed during the interview. “I only knew the spelling. I wasn’t active on social media, but the one thing I insisted on was replying to every single comment. I love reading, so I always took the time to engage with people, but everything else—trends, news, updates—I didn’t know anything about it.”

Umar’s approach to social media stands in stark contrast to the often all-consuming nature of modern digital platforms. She emphasized that, while many are caught in the endless scroll of Instagram or Twitter, she prefers a more deliberate and meaningful connection with her followers. This more intentional engagement reflects her personal values and boundaries.

When the conversation turned to friendship, Umar reflected on her 70+ years of life experience, distinguishing between acquaintances and true friends. “90% of people we call friends aren’t really friends; they’re acquaintances,” she noted. “I have very few people I can genuinely call my friends, people who have stuck by me through the years, who I’ve shared significant life moments with.”

Umar’s take on friendship speaks to her belief in the value of authentic, enduring relationships over fleeting social circles built around events or parties. With a small circle of true friends, she champions the importance of loyalty, trust, and meaningful connections.