Rosalin Umar Talks Money, Marriage, and Friendships on Honest Brunch Podcast

In an enlightening interview on the Honest Brunch podcast, Rosalin Umar shared her personal insights on money, marriage, and friendships, drawing from her decades of experience in navigating these important aspects of life.

Discussing her approach to wealth, she emphasized the significance of financial planning and preparation. “Money is very important,” Rosalin remarked. She reflected on how life’s expenses have changed over the years, recalling how her generation had to make do with fewer resources. “When we were raising our children, we didn’t have the luxuries many families have today,” she explained. “We had to send our children to public schools, but by the time the last set came along, the public education system had deteriorated, and we had to send them to private schools instead.”

Despite the rising costs of education, she remained optimistic, stating, “Money can only take you so far, but values and hard work remain the foundation of a solid life.”

Rosalin also shared her views on marriage, emphasizing the importance of knowing one’s values and setting clear boundaries. She argued that married women should understand the significance of their marriage and navigate friendships carefully. “If your marriage is strong, you’ll know how to handle your friendships and where to draw the line,” she advised, underscoring that it’s not about controlling a spouse but about valuing the relationship built together.

Her reflections offered valuable lessons on balancing wealth, relationships, and personal integrity.