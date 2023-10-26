Rosalind Amoh gets 2023 WISA Award

Ms Rosalind Amoh has received her 2023 Women In Sports Association (WISA) Award from Madam Gloria Commodore at the Lancaster Hotel in Accra.

The presentation was made to the experienced Graphic Sports female sports journalist during the Ubuntu Online Academy RoundTable meeting where she represented the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

According to Madam Commodore who is President of WISA this is the nineth edition of the Awards to deserving distinguished sports women and a few men who support female sports women and activities.

Ms, Rosalind Amoah who has been practicing journalism for the past 27 years is deputy editor at the Graphic Communications Group and also deputy chairperson of the Ghana Women’s Football League Board.

Ghandour Cosmetics sponsored the 2023 WISA Awards which was held at the Media Center of the Accra Sports Sports.