In order to power a better future, we need a clean and reliable source of energy, just like nuclear.

However, modern nuclear technology is much more than green electricity.

It is a versatile tool needed to solve the most urgent challenges of today and tomorrow. It is indispensable to achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Unfortunately, many people around the world see nuclear as yet another source of electricity.

Emboldened by the desire to rectify this injustice Rosatom launches Atoms for Humanity, a unique nuclear awareness initiative. Rosatom believes that it is high time to put a human at the center of nuclear debate.

The Atoms for Humanity is a unique collection of stories capturing ordinary people from all over the world sharing how nuclear transforms their lives and helps fulfil dreams, both big and small.

The project launch event, Why Humanity Needs Nuclear, will take place on 30 April. Kristy Gogan, an internationally sought-after expert with over 15 years in advising the government on climate and energy, will host the discussion. Other speakers include Rosatom and World Nuclear Association executives, environmental experts, and heroes of Atoms for Humanity documentaries.

The event will focus on the social, economic and environmental benefits of nuclear energy with invaluable insights from accomplished experts. The discussion will also feature first-hand accounts of people, who directly benefitted from nuclear technologies.

Please join us for the project launch on 30 April at 3pm Moscow time at atomsforhumanity.com