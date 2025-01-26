Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah Dominates 49th SWAG Awards, Abdul Aziz Issah Shines with Dual Honors

At the 49th Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Awards held on January 24, 2025, Ghanaian high jumper Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah was the star of the night, clinching both the coveted Sports Personality of the Year and Female Athlete of the Year titles.

Her remarkable achievements in 2024 were recognized at the prestigious event held at the Accra International Conference Centre, celebrating the finest athletes across the nation.

Abdul Aziz Issah, a midfielder for Barcelona B, also made a significant mark, sweeping both the Prospect of the Year and Male Footballer of the Year awards. His standout performances in the past year earned him well-deserved recognition in what was a highly competitive field.

The event, Ghana’s longest-running sports awards gala, also honored several other outstanding individuals and teams. Ghana’s Athletics Relay Team was named National Team of the Year, while Desmond Ofei, coach of the Black Satellites, was awarded Coach of the Year for his leadership and contributions to the team’s success.

Other notable winners included Amadu Mohammed, who was named Boxer of the Year, and Ayisha Aminu, who took home the Discovery of the Year award. Thelma Baffoe Atuah was recognized as the Female Footballer of the Year (Foreign-based), and Bright Kankam Boadu was honored as the Journalist of the Year, underlining the diverse excellence present in Ghanaian sports.

The night was a fitting tribute to the achievements of Ghana’s athletes and sports figures, showcasing their dedication and excellence across various disciplines. As SWAG’s awards continue to shine a light on the nation’s sporting talent, the 49th edition once again affirmed its critical role in honoring the country’s best.