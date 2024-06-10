Rose Yeboah and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu Qualify for Paris 2024 Olympics

Rose Yeboah and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu have made history by qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, showcasing Ghana’s rising talent in track and field.

Rose Yeboah set a new national record in women’s high jump with an impressive leap of 1.97 meters, securing her place in the 2024 Olympics. She also claimed the 2024 NCAA D1 national title in High Jump, becoming the first female Ghanaian athlete to achieve this prestigious honor.

In another remarkable achievement, Abdul-Rasheed Saminu met the Olympic Qualifying Standard Time in the 200m dash. His time of 20.12 seconds not only set a new program record but also made him eligible to represent Ghana in the Olympics. Saminu also delivered a standout performance in the 100m dash, finishing fifth with a personal best non-wind-aided time of 10.02 seconds.

The University of South Florida (USF) celebrated a stellar year, with Saminu earning two First Team All-American awards within 45 minutes at the NCAA Championship Meet. His performances capped a year of unprecedented success for USF, including the program’s first-ever indoor and outdoor men’s conference championships and a record number of athletes advancing to the NCAA Semifinals.

“Yesterday capped off a great year for our program, and I am very proud of the effort given by our teams,” said Erik Jenkins, USF’s Director of Cross Country and Track & Field. “That effort has produced two Men’s AAC team championships, program-best finishes for our women’s team in the AAC championship, multiple school records, numerous All-American accolades, and a second consecutive top-30 finish for our men at the NCAA Outdoor Championship.”

Saminu’s Olympic-qualifying time of 20.12 seconds in the 200m dash came in the NCAA Championship final, where he finished third. His earlier fifth-place finish in the 100m dash (10.02 seconds) highlighted his versatility and speed.

Rounding out USF’s success, Saminu’s roommate, Goodness Iredia, finished seventh in the long jump (7.86m), contributing to the men’s team’s overall 26th place finish at the NCAA Championship Meet with 12 points.

Rose Yeboah and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu’s achievements not only elevate Ghana’s presence in international athletics but also inspire future generations of athletes. As they prepare for Paris 2024, their dedication and success continue to bring pride to their nation and their respective institutions.