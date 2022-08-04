Rose Yeboah and Abigail Kwarteng made it to the Women’s High Jump Final

Rose Amoanimaa Yeboah has recorded a season best jump of 1:81 in the Women’s High Jump at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

She qualifies automatically to the next stage Jump final after clearing a height of 1.81m.

Abigail Kwarteng was the best performer in women’s qualifying B and makes the final despite not clearing the automatic qualifying height of 1.90s . Congrats #CWG2022

Joseph Paul Amoah who is captain of the Athletics team has also qualified for the men’s 200meters event.

Joseph Paul Amoah is through to the semi finals of the men’s 200m. He was 1st in his heat with a time of 20:58.

GOC Communications