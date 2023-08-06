Rose Yeboah Wins Gold In Women’s High Jump at World University Games

Rose A. Yeboah in sensational victory at the World University Games (FISU) in Chengdu, China!

Rose soared to new heights in the women’s high jump, clearing an impressive 1.94m, and bringing home the Gold for GUSA and Ghana

Ghanaian sensational female high jumper who is looking forward to take part in the World Athletics Championship has won gold in the women’s high jump in the ongoing World University Games in Chengdu, China.

She jumped a height of 1.94m a new personal best and also a new national record (waiting for verification).