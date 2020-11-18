Ghanaian models Roselyn Ashkar and Felix Owusu have been crowned the overall best models in female and male categories respectively at the 2020 Ghana Models Awards.
The awards scheme celebrates modelling talents both of Ghanaian and non – Ghanaian descent who have excelled in the modelling industry in Ghana and abroad including stalwarts of the profession.
Speaking at the awards ceremony at Alisa Hotel, Jerry Wonder Sampson, said the awards scheme was focused on encouraging professional models in Ghana and to also make the model profession a lucrative venture for all.
“This scheme seeks to celebrate professional models who are excelling in their field of work in Ghana and may not be of Ghanaian descent; including Ghanaian professional models working abroad”, he said.
The biggest awards of the night went to Ghanaian international model Roselyn Ashkar as she received the ‘Overall Female Model of the Year’ award, and the ‘Overall Male Model Award’ was received by model Felix Owusu. Both models were described as having excelled exceptionally in the preceding year in the field of modelling with a string of local and international jobs.
The Ghana Models Awards is an annual event and is supported by the Models Association of Ghana, the Creative Arts Council, UNAIDS and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.
Below is the full list of winners and honorees:
Overall Model of the Year – Female: Roselyn Ashkar
Overall Model of the Year – Male: Felix Owusu
Editorial/ Commercial Model of the Year – Male: Kermit Oduro
Editorial/ Commercial Model of the Year – Female: Anita Ofori
Runway Model of the Year – Male: Edem Quarshie
Runway Model of the Year – Female: Monique Agbedekpui (Miss Ghana 2020)
Most Promising Model of the Year – Male: Sylvester Okyere
Most Promising Model of the Year – Female: Bintu Baba Jalloh
Model Agent/ Talent Scout – Godzy K. Annan
Bikini/ Lingerie Model of the Year – Prisca Abah
Underwear Model of the Year – Akwasi Aguiar
Fitness Model of the Year – Samuel Owusu Baah
Video Vixen of the Year – Lyna Promise
Child Model of the Year – Asher F. Essilfie
Plus Size Model of the Year – Harriet Alubankudi
Catwalk trainer/ Choreographer of the Year – Richard Kojo Agbemezah
Best Photography of the Year – Sharon O’ Photography
Makeup Artist/ House of the Year – Shine & Shadows by Abigail Amegatcher
Modelling Show / Tv Programme of the Year – Accra Fashion Week
Discovery of the Year – Bintu Baba Jalloh
Modelling School of the Year – Exopa Modelling School
Most Promising Model Agency of the Year – Tima Model Agency
Model Agency of the Year – Exopa Model Agency
Special Awards:
Excellence with Leadership and Motivation Drive – Victoria Michaels
Excellence with Entrepreneurship Drive – Zenobia Bouchedid
Model with a Purpose Award – Victoria Michaels
Lifetime Achievement and Mentorship Award – Herman Mcmillan
Contribution to Modelling by An Individual – Actress Rabby Bray
Contribution to Modelling by Brand – Ammejet Clothing
Most Supportive Fashion and Design Brand – Royal Dennis
The Consistency Award – Victorii Ben
Excellence in Community Service – Araba Sey
Breakout Model of the Year – Roselyn Ashkar
