Ghanaian models Roselyn Ashkar and Felix Owusu have been crowned the overall best models in female and male categories respectively at the 2020 Ghana Models Awards.

The awards scheme celebrates modelling talents both of Ghanaian and non – Ghanaian descent who have excelled in the modelling industry in Ghana and abroad including stalwarts of the profession.

Speaking at the awards ceremony at Alisa Hotel, Jerry Wonder Sampson, said the awards scheme was focused on encouraging professional models in Ghana and to also make the model profession a lucrative venture for all.

“This scheme seeks to celebrate professional models who are excelling in their field of work in Ghana and may not be of Ghanaian descent; including Ghanaian professional models working abroad”, he said.

The biggest awards of the night went to Ghanaian international model Roselyn Ashkar as she received the ‘Overall Female Model of the Year’ award, and the ‘Overall Male Model Award’ was received by model Felix Owusu. Both models were described as having excelled exceptionally in the preceding year in the field of modelling with a string of local and international jobs.

The Ghana Models Awards is an annual event and is supported by the Models Association of Ghana, the Creative Arts Council, UNAIDS and the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

Below is the full list of winners and honorees:

Overall Model of the Year – Female: Roselyn Ashkar

Overall Model of the Year – Male: Felix Owusu

Editorial/ Commercial Model of the Year – Male: Kermit Oduro

Editorial/ Commercial Model of the Year – Female: Anita Ofori

Runway Model of the Year – Male: Edem Quarshie

Runway Model of the Year – Female: Monique Agbedekpui (Miss Ghana 2020)

Most Promising Model of the Year – Male: Sylvester Okyere

Most Promising Model of the Year – Female: Bintu Baba Jalloh

Model Agent/ Talent Scout – Godzy K. Annan

Bikini/ Lingerie Model of the Year – Prisca Abah

Underwear Model of the Year – Akwasi Aguiar

Fitness Model of the Year – Samuel Owusu Baah

Video Vixen of the Year – Lyna Promise

Child Model of the Year – Asher F. Essilfie

Plus Size Model of the Year – Harriet Alubankudi

Catwalk trainer/ Choreographer of the Year – Richard Kojo Agbemezah

Best Photography of the Year – Sharon O’ Photography

Makeup Artist/ House of the Year – Shine & Shadows by Abigail Amegatcher

Modelling Show / Tv Programme of the Year – Accra Fashion Week

Discovery of the Year – Bintu Baba Jalloh

Modelling School of the Year – Exopa Modelling School

Most Promising Model Agency of the Year – Tima Model Agency

Model Agency of the Year – Exopa Model Agency

Special Awards:

Excellence with Leadership and Motivation Drive – Victoria Michaels

Excellence with Entrepreneurship Drive – Zenobia Bouchedid

Model with a Purpose Award – Victoria Michaels

Lifetime Achievement and Mentorship Award – Herman Mcmillan

Contribution to Modelling by An Individual – Actress Rabby Bray

Contribution to Modelling by Brand – Ammejet Clothing

Most Supportive Fashion and Design Brand – Royal Dennis

The Consistency Award – Victorii Ben

Excellence in Community Service – Araba Sey

Breakout Model of the Year – Roselyn Ashkar