Roses Amoanimaa Secures Ghana’s First Gold at 2024 African Athletics Championship

Roses Amoanimaa, the defending champion and African Games Gold medalist, has clinched Ghana’s inaugural Gold at the 2024 African Athletics Championship in the Women’s High Jump event held in Douala, Cameroon.

Amoanimaa’s victory marks a significant achievement for Ghana in the prestigious championship, solidifying her status as a formidable athlete in the region. Her performance underscored exceptional skill and determination, propelling her to the top of the podium amidst fierce competition from athletes across Africa.

The triumph adds to Amoanimaa’s illustrious track record, having previously showcased her prowess at the African Games where she also secured Gold. Her success not only highlights her individual talent but also brings pride and recognition to Ghanaian athletics on the continental stage.

The 2024 African Athletics Championship continues to unfold with more events underway, promising further excitement and opportunities for athletes to showcase their abilities across various disciplines.