ROSHN spotlights its sustainability credentials at COP28

ROSHN Group, Saudi Arabia’s leading national real estate developer and PIF-owned giga-project, is delighted to announce its participation in the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) taking place in Dubai from 30th of November-12th of December 2023. ROSHN’s participation in COP28 exemplifies its steadfast support to smart city practices that align with United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and aspirations of the Saudi Vision 2030.

ROSHN’s involvement will be spearheaded by Director of Sustainability, Waleed AlGhamdi, who will join a panel titled, Smart energy cities for climate resilience, where he will offer an inside look into how smart city technology is leveraged across ROSHN’s projects and the impact this has had on ROSHN’s sustainability strategy, reducing emissions, improving water efficiency, and boosting efficiency. AlGhamdi’s engagement reflects ROSHN’s wider commitment as a giga-project, enabler of Saudi Vision 2030, and member of the UN Global Compact to leading climate-change adaptation measures in the Kingdom while setting new regional standards in sustainable development.

“Our participation in COP28 closely aligns with our core values of sustainability and responsibility. We willingly take on the responsibility of developing sustainable communities that leave a positive impact for future generations. At the same time, we strive diligently to set new standards for sustainable development in the region and redefine the construction sector for a sustainable future.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference is one of the most important platforms where world leaders, decision-makers, experts, and researchers come together to explore innovative solutions to address climate issues. We have implemented numerous sustainability concepts in our projects at ROSHN, which we will proudly present to the world through this conference. We eagerly look forward to utilizing the COP28 platform for fruitful discussions on how to tackle the pressing climate challenges that lie ahead.,” remarked Ghada Alrumayan, ROSHN’s Group Chief Marketing & Communication Officer.

The Conference of the Parties (COP) to the Climate Convention serves as the primary decision-making body within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) brining together the 198 parties that have signed the Convention, along with their negotiators, and to convene annually since 1995. This conference is the official venue for negotiations and agreements on how to address climate change, reduce emissions, and mitigate global warming.

Among the core responsibilities of the COP meetings is the review of national reports and emissions data submitted by participating countries. These reports provide essential information about each country’s actions and progress towards achieving the overarching goals of the Convention.

ROSHN’s solid focus on sustainability reaches new heights through its membership in the UN Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. This affiliation further supports ROSHN’s determination to integrate environmental protection, human rights, labour rights, and anti-corruption principles into its core strategies and day-to-day operations.