Rossing mining bolsters healthcare, COVID-19 fight in Namibia

Support by a China-invested company, Namibia has heightened healthcare provision and enabling medical professionals in the country’s coastal Erongo region to perform their duties more easily amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rossing mining company’s donation of medical supplies to seven health facilities worth over 1 million Namibian dollars (68,500 U.S. dollars) include protective chemical overalls, full isolation gowns, portable oxygen cylinders, sanitizer dispensers, electrical hospital beds, saturation probes and theatre caps for nursing staff among others.

Marita Mouton, a doctor at Swakopmund State Hospital, one of the beneficiaries, said the country has been struggling to fight the pandemic; thus, the donated supplies have aided government’s efforts tremendously.

“The equipment help address shortages encountered, particularly protective medical supplies for the frontline workers; enabling government in curbing the pandemic,” she said on Friday.

Peter Sanders, general manager of Swakopmund MediClinic, another recipient, said that the corporate social responsibility effort of the mine had bolstered broader health provision in the region and nationwide.

“The entire health fraternity has greatly benefitted from the donation. Not only to ensure the protection of the health care workers but by extension save lives of many,” he said.

Residents have also commended the company for aid extended to the health sector.

“I just survived COVID-19. Knowing how difficult it is, I therefore appreciate efforts by private entities, including those with international investors from countries such as China, for what they do to help improve the health and transform the lives of people in Namibia,” said Selma Tomas, based in the coastal town Swakopmund.

Meanwhile, the donation is also attributed to helping contain the pandemic, as the country records a reduction in COVID-19 cases. The region has also been one of the COVID-19 epicenters during the third wave.

“The donation could not have come at a better time when the country battled and faced the third wave. It is efforts such as the donation that makes a huge difference,” according to Neville Andre Itope, governor of Erongo region.

Johan Coetzee, managing director of Rossing mining company, said that the company recognised the weight carried by government and contributed towards elevating the mounting pressure on the medical fraternity.

“To defeat this pandemic, we must coordinate, work together and do everything that we can to mitigate and reduce the transmission of COVID-19. In times like these, when the focus is on saving lives. We are committed to delivering support to the communities in which we operate throughout this difficult period,” he said.

Beneficiaries included Swakopmund State Hospital, Swakopmund MediClinic, Arandis Clinic, Tamariskia Clinic, Omaruru State Hospital, Mondesa Clinic and Pathcare in Swakopmund. Enditem