Rotaract Accra-East holds Prostate Cancer screening for PWDs

The Rotaract Club of Accra- East has organized a free prostate cancer screening, mental health sensitization, and personal hygiene education for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

The exercise, which was in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Accra Legon East, Men’s Health Foundation, and Psychaid Love and Outreach, screened about 80 PWDs.

It was revealed after a needs assessment conducted by the Club in May 2021, that students, staff, and members of the Ghana Federation of Persons with Disabilities were in need of health support.

Ms Ohenewaa Brown, President of the Club, speaking at the screening at the weekend said the project was in line with the club’s three-year strategic plan and in response to one of Rotary International’s areas of focus on Disease Prevention and Treatment.

She said available research on prostate cancer incidences by the Men’s Health Foundation revealed that Ghana had a high mortality rate, and stressed that the project was a manifestation of the club’s continuous determination to dedicate resources and time to improve the quality of life and healthcare of the marginalized in society.

Touching on why mental health was featured, she said: “several research reports reveal that Persons with Disabilities face discrimination and stigma when they access healthcare and such situations have the potential of affecting their mental health.”

“Again, the COVID-19 pandemic is putting undue mental pressure on everyone around the world and its time we all put out mental health first,” she added.

Ms. Lucky Bittor, Founder, Psychaid Love, and Outreach, noted that it was normal to go through physical and mental stress, however, most people prioritize their physical health as compared to their mental health.

She noted that although stakeholders in the health sector, were working assiduously to enhance mental health awareness creation efforts, the associated stigma and lack of knowledge on the subject was threatening gains made.

Mr Afriyie Ofori-Koree, President, Rotary Club of Accra Legon East, who led the partners to donate items including; hand washing soap, sanitizers, face masks, and groceries, said the club’s participation in the project was to exhibit its commitment to serve the community.

William Ohene-Ayeh, House Master, Accra Rehabilitation Centre who received the items on behalf of staff and students, commended the partners for the care and love exhibited during the project and assured the team that all items will be put to good use.