Mr Faisal Dodoo, the President of Rotaract Club Accra Central, Saturday appealed to the public to relight the clean-up spirit and frequently embark on such exercises to promote clean environments.

He said keeping the environment clean would prevent the spread of communicable diseases and reduce the rate of infection of the COVID-19.

Mr Dodoo made the appeal when he led the Club and some members of the public to clean up parts of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange/Circle in Accra.

The Club also distributed cleaning aids, including waste bins and brooms, to residents at Circle.

Mr Dodoo, speaking on the theme: “Cleanliness is Next to Godliness,” said the participation of every citizen in keeping the communities clean should not be perceived as a burden but rather a shared responsibility to contribute to good sanitation always.

Mr Prince Obeng Koranteng, Project Officer, Rotaract Club Accra Central, said the exercise was the first the Club was embarking on and gave the assurance that more of such developmental exercises would be organised going forward.

He advised the public to desist from indiscriminate littering of the environments and adopt the attitude of disposing of waste into bins to ensure cleanliness.

Mr Alexander Kelvin Smith, the Public Relations Officer of the Club, encouraged the residents to maintain clean surroundings and personal hygiene all the time to stay safe of COVID-19.

Members of the public, including traders who joined the exercise, expressed gratitude to the Club for the bins and asked for more of such exercises.