The Rotary Club of Kanda, Rotary Club of Accra West, and Rotaract Club of Adabraka have donated 600 pieces of face masks to the traders of the Maamobi Market in Accra to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Making the Presentation, Mr Rex Omar, the Rotarian President of Accra Kanda said the gesture was to support the traders who might have financial challenges to access the masks.

He advised the beneficiaries to wear masks as they transact businesses, but not to keep them in their bags and also wash them after using.

Mr Omar admonished the traders not to have doubts about the existence of the coronavirus and that it is real and should adhere to the safety protocols to avoid contracting the disease.

Mr George Opare Baidu, the Past President of Rotary Club of Accra West and the current Director of Service Project said as part of the Club’s social relief activities it has embarked on the above donation project to effect change in behaviour and to mitigate circumstances that spread the virus.

Mrs Grace Appiah, the Maamobi Market Queen who received the items expressed gratitude to the donors and gave the assurance that the mask would be shared equitably and would ensure that they wear them to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Mr Munbilla Hafiz Wuratey, the Assemblyman for Sawaba Electoral Area commended the donors for the gesture which would go a long way in relieving the burden of the market women in acquiring the masks.

