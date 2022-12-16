Rotary Club Accra ,donates , Ridge ,Korle-Bu children’s ward

The Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central has donated Christmas gifts and other food items to children on admission at the Oncology ward, Ridge Hospital, the Oncology ward and Sunshine hostel of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The items, worth over GHS30, 000 included soft drinks, bags of rice, water bottles, and so on.

Led by its President Mr Kobla Nyaletey, members of the club visited the ward to present the items to the children.

Mr Nyaletey in an interview with Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the donation was to make the Christmas a memorable one for the children on admission.

He said one of the main objectives of Rotary Club was to undertake community projects, adding that bringing happiness and putting smiles on children’s faces, falls within the community service.

“The Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central has chosen this Christmas season to honour their pledge by providing food items to the children periodically through its members,” he said.

“We want to remind the children that they are loved by the society, even though they are away from their home,” he added.

Mr Nyarletey reiterated that the donation was to remind them of the joy of Christmas and wished them a speedy recovery.

Receiving the items on behalf of the ward, the Acting In-Charge for Paediatric medical ward, Ridge Hospital, Ms Mercy Boamah expressed gratitude to the club for their consistent support to the hospital over the years.

“We really thank Rotary Club of Accra Ring Road Central for their support as well as thinking about the children who are on admission”

She urged other organisations to emulate the generosity of the club by supporting the less privileged in society and also during the Christmas festivity.

However, the Paediatric Oncology Nurse, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ms Wendy Mensah commended the club for the donation to the children and gave the assurance that the items would go a long way to help the children and the parents adding that most of the children on admission do not have the zeal to go out to celebrate the Christmas.

“What Rotary club has done today will help in a lot of ways because most of the children will celebrate Christmas at the hospital and they do not have the energy to go out to make fun with friends.

“When we get people coming in to bless them in this way, it makes them happy,” she added.

Ms Mensah, therefore, appealed to other organisations and philanthropists to help children on admission during this yuletide.

Some parents whose children received the items, thanked the club and asked them to do more.

“We are very happy thinking about our children,” they said.