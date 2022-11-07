Rotary Club builds three-unit classroom block for Assin-Dosii

The Rotary Club of Canada has commissioned a three-unit classroom block with auxiliary facilities for the Dosii D/A basic school in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

Also, it commissioned a three-unit water closet toilet, donated more than 50 dual desks and renovated an old three-unit classroom block for Dosii DA Basic School, all totaling $45,000.00.

The Club also distributed several reading materials, balls, and other recreational facilities for pupils.

Ms. Kim Spirou, Assistant Governor of the Rotary Club of Canada said the Club was approached by Reverend Fr Stephen Amoah -Gyasi, Director of Caritas, a Christian humanitarian organisation, about the state of the school and acted accordingly.

The old structure leaked badly and was a disincentive for effective teaching and learning, particularly when it rained.

Now, students have a conducive environment to learn, reflecting the Rotary Club’s vision to give humanitarian services and encouraging the high rules of ethics in all occupations and contributed to the development of goodwill and peace around the world, Ms Spirou, noted.

Through such philanthropic initiatives, the Club hopes to spearhead the provision of quality education to help end poverty and create wealth for all.

That would ensure that children everywhere would be able to complete a full course of good quality education, she added.

Receiving the items, Mr Alex Agyei, Deputy District Director of Education in charge of Supervision, expressed delight for the support and pledged that the facilities would be maintained to serve their purposes.

He underscored the importance of education and said the government would continue to support projects in the communities to better a lot of all pupils regardless of the location.