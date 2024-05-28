Rotary Club Donates Life Jackets to Island Schools in Ada

The Rotary Club of Accra-Dzorwulu has presented 206 life jackets to over 1000 students in the Ada East district in the Greater Accra Region.

The beneficiary students were from five island community schools in the district.

The beneficiary schools include Pediatorkope Primary and Junior High School (JHS), Tuaniakope Primary and JHS, Alokpem Primary and JHS, Aflivi Primary School and Azizankpe Primary School.

The gesture is intended to prevent and minimize incidences of river drowning as students commute to school across the lake daily.

It also forms part of activities marking the Club’s 10th anniversary celebration.

Ms. Beatrice Baiden, President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Dzorwulu, who presented the life jackets to the Ada East District Education Service at Pediatorkope D/A Primary School, said the Club was aware of the fear and anxiety that students face every day when they must cross the river to learn without life jackets.

She said that the lack of life jackets has led to the deaths of thousands of people around the world, including in Ghana.

Ms Baiden said that the club would not sit idly by and wait for such tragedy to befall students in Ada before taking action, which was why the life jackets were donated.

“We do understand the daunting task you face each day to cross the lake to school and back without the much-needed safety vests. Indeed, the fear, anxiety, and desperation which you young learners endure each day amazes me.

“There is no need to wait until a life was lost before people intervened or acted to help the students.

“As Rotarians with our partner sponsors, Escort Security and Klos & Hauls Limited, we believe that these life jackets will go a long way to bring relief and peace of mind to these children, as they focus on their studies,” she said.

Madam Faustina Blewusi, District Director of the National Commission on Civic Education in Ada East, thanked the Club for the gesture and asked parents to teach their children the importance of wearing the jackets correctly and consistently.

“Impress upon them the value of safety and the significance of taking care of these life-saving devices. Your guidance at home will reinforce the messages they receive at school, and ensure that safety becomes a habit,” she said.

Mr. Ferguson Akey, Director of Education, Ghana Education Service, Ada East, expressed appreciation for the gesture.

He noted that the provision of the life jackets was a significant step towards ensuring the safety of the students.

Mr Ebenezer Teye Nartey, Director, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ada East, said the issue of life jackets is critical in Ada and its environs.

He therefore pledged that NADMO will help management of the beneficiary schools to ensure that the life jackets are put to proper use.