Rotary Club Enthralls Bole SHS, Kurabaso Primary School With Donation

Sanitation and Cleanliness are among the humblest of civic virtues, and it is easy to underestimate their significance says Ram Nath Kovind. It is in light of this assertion that a special groundbreaking ceremony was held on March 9th, 2024, to officially break ground for the construction and renovation of Water and Sanitation facilities at the Bole Senior High and Kurabaso primary schools in Bole in the Savannah region of Ghana.

The event was attended by distinguished personalities including the Bole Wura, Safo Kutugefeso, represented by his able chiefs and Queen mothers, the District Chief Executive Hon Veronica Alelefulon Heming, members of the Rotary Club San Hose represented by Mrs. Alfreda Afisah Yahaya Eghan and rotary club of Wa lead by Mr. Issah Habib and other project partners to formally break ground at the school’s premises.

The project seeks to carry out Construction and renovation works at two schools in Bole.

They include:

Bole Senior High School

32 biodigester Toilet seater for girls

30 stall bathrooms for girls

Rewiring 2 classroom blocks.

Mechanizing existing boreholes.

Replacing four leaking water tanks and holding structures

Kurabaso primary school

Renovate primary one to three classroom blocks

Tables and chairs for the renovated classrooms

Four KVIP toilets

Two urinals

Staff common room

Addressing ceremony attendees on behalf of the Rotary Club of San Hose, Mrs. Alfreda Afisah Yahaya Eghan, the project lead called the project “the first of what the Rotary Club has done for students, their families, and the Bole at large”. According to her, Rotary International is a 1.4 million member volunteer organization with over 46000 clubs that come together to create change across the globe.

Its vision is “Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and ourselves.”

She shared how her visit to these two schools a couple of years ago sparked discussions for this project in her club in California. The USA. “This was a project that a lot of hard work, energy, and time went into with so many Zoom calls and meetings. Today’s event represents a bold step forward for the Rotary Club and the Bole community.”

Fundraising was launched across other clubs and thanks to all Rotarians, the project is seeing the light of day.

The Kurabaso School was chosen because according to the project lead, Kurabaso is a historic primary school and a landmark in Bole, where the first cohort of educated Gonjas started school including her father and a lot of people in the audience. The need to therefore keep it in a good state and uphold its legacy was paramount as it was becoming a death trap for students due to its deplorable state.

At the Bole Senior High School BOSEC, the lack of water supply due to leaking tanks and mechanized boreholes is the root cause of the poor sanitary condition of the girls’ washroom.

In her remarks, she lamented the fact that the Savannah region which is one of the newly created regions has no Rotary club hence the need for them to fall on the Rotary Club of Wa to carry out this project. She added, “I would therefore like to champion starting a rotary club in Savannah region to collaborate and leverage our community and professional resources to help in developing the region.”

Mrs. Alfreda Alisha Yahaya Eghan who is so passionate about empowering the girl child has in the past supported the Boresah Royal Foundation in advocating for the rights of women in the region.

The project she believes will go a long way to improve learning in both schools, avert lots of health issues, and create a teaching-friendly environment not only for students but the teachers as well.

Management of both schools and students expressed excitement and expressed hope that work would start immediately on the project.