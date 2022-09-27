Rotary Club of Accra holds health screening for Nungua Residents

The Rotary Club of Accra in collaboration with the optical service provider, Robert & Sons, have held a community health screening for residents of Nungua, a suburb of Accra.

The collaboration between the two organisations was aimed at bringing healthcare services to the doorstep of the residents.

Commenting on the collaboration and project, President of the Rotary Club of Accra, Rotarian Michael Frimpong explained that the health screening exercise was part of the Club’s projects for the 2022/2023 Rotary Year and “it is our expectation that a second phase of this project would be organized looking at the interest shown today.”

Rotarian Michael added that the Club would soon celebrate its 64th anniversary and plan to reach out to more people with its service projects to impact more communities.

He further urged other corporate institutions to emulate Robert & Sons by partnering with the Club to execute more projects, impact communities and transform the lives of the people for the greater good.

Project Director of the Club, Rotarian Neomi Lokko, on her part, explained that the community was selected following a needs assessment to ascertain the needs of the people and help address them.

“It is always important to meet the needs of the people and make a good impact with these projects and that is why we usually conduct a needs assessment before embarking on our projects”, Rotarian Neomi added.

She noted that based on the needs of the communities and the available resources, the club would always strive to support and create a lasting impact adding that, “we are glad Robert & Sons partnered with us to execute this project. We encourage others to also join hands in similar pursuits”.

Some of the residents had their eyes screened and various medications recommended to them due to their respective conditions while others had sugar and blood pressure checks.

The Club has several projects such as the building of a six-unit classroom block for Balagono; the construction of a mechanized borehole at Balagono; a reading clinic and books donation and a zebra crossing safety campaign, among others.