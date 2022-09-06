Rotary Club of Accra-Premier International holds Multi-Cultural Charter Night

The Rotary Club of Accra-Premier International, celebrated a Multi-cultural Charter night ceremony to officially gain recognition as a Club in District 9102 and induct new club members at Caesar’s Court Multiplex, Ridge, Accra.

The event was also used to raise funds for their upcoming project which is to support Senior High schools in Ghana with mechanized water systems.

In a year that Rotarians are charged to imagine fearlessly, the ceremony was in direct response to this call as diverse cultural and colorful displays thrilled patrons and partners in service.

The newly-Chartered club is very diverse and made up of members from the international community living in Ghana who are determined to serve and support the needy and less privileged in Ghana.

The Rotary Club of Accra-Premier International will bring together corporate and professional leaders from various parts of the world domiciled in Ghana to serve the community, develop morality, and foster world peace and harmony.

The ceremony was well attended by District Governor Victor Asante (DG- 9102), PDGs, PAGs, AGs, PPs, RPs, Rotarians, Rotractors, Guests, and the media.

In his inaugural remarks, the district Governor, Victor Yaw Asante indicated that he is excited to welcome the new club into the Rotary world at this time, where there are conversations about growing District 9102 by dividing it into two districts, francophone 9103 and Anglophone 9104.

He further emphasized that the only way this can happen is if we grow our numbers within clubs or grow the club numbers. And therefore new clubs bring with them considerable leverage to the entire re-districting project as it adds to Rotarian membership and the number of clubs.

The Charter President, Sivanesh Kumar was full of joy and happiness that the Club has been able to Charter and put together dedicated and committed professionals ready to offer the needed support to society.

He further stressed that they are committed to serving humanity and living to the mantra ‘SERVICE ABOVE SELF’, which is why their focus on this night is to raise some funds to provide mechanized water systems for senior high schools across the country.

He also highlighted that the club has already undertaken two projects one on planting trees and another to support shelter for abused children, even before the club is officially chartered.

Rotary Club of Accra-Premier International’s main goals for the year 2022 -23 is to strengthen and widen the club membership, improve on Gender ratio in club membership, and support deprived communities in the areas of health care, women empowerment, water, and sanitation.

The Project Director Mr. Arun Patil in his project update presentation urged everyone to give more quoting the Principle of life: “It is in the giving that we receive” and the more one gives the more one gets, and the cycle continues!!!

To end, Rotary Foundation Director for the club Mr. Chandru Vaswani, thanked all dignitaries for attending the charter night and being a part of good beginnings and history in making.

In all, Twenty Five members were chartered into the club along with an additional two being inducted as new members.

Currently, there are 27 members in the newly chartered club. The Rotary Club of Accra-premier International meets every Saturday at 3 pm at the Suncity Apartments, Labadi.

Source/Stephanie Birikorang