Rotary Club of Accra, Teshie-Nungua, Champions Initiative for Cerebral Palsy and Mental Health Awareness

The Rotary Club of Accra, Teshie-Nungua, is spearheading an important initiative to raise awareness about cerebral palsy and mental health disorders—two health concerns that are often overlooked but have a profound impact on individuals and families.

Through its ambitious project, “ƆkamafƆ,” the club is advocating for the inclusion of treatments for these conditions under Ghana’s National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

Cerebral palsy, a neurological disorder affecting movement, muscle tone, and posture in infants, is more prevalent in Ghana than the global average. The condition affects one in every 300 live births in the country, compared to the global rate of one in every 500. Mental health challenges are also disproportionately common among those with cerebral palsy, with nearly half of children with the disorder reporting symptoms of anxiety or depression, according to the 2022 Cerebral Palsy Research Network (CPRN) report.

The Rotary Club of Accra, Teshie-Nungua, highlighted the intersection of physical and mental health challenges at an annual awareness event, where William Ofori, District Rotary Public Image Chairman, expressed his frustration over the long delay in the approval of Ghana’s Mental Health Policy. First drafted in 2004, the policy remains unapproved after nearly two decades. Ofori called for immediate action to address the country’s mental health crisis, stressing the importance of a comprehensive policy.

Kwabena Nketia, president of the Teshie-Nungua Rotary Club, also stressed the need to combat the stigma surrounding mental health. He noted the significant burden cerebral palsy places on families and called for collective efforts to improve the lives of those affected. Nketia urged stakeholders to step up and create a more inclusive healthcare system, one that considers the unique challenges of both cerebral palsy and mental health disorders.

The “ƆkamafƆ” project, launched in October 2023, is designed to advocate for the fundamental human rights of individuals with cerebral palsy and mental health conditions. Its goals align with the United Nations’ Universal Health Coverage objectives and Sustainable Development Goal 3, which promotes good health and well-being for all.

The Rotary Club of Accra, Teshie-Nungua, has long been a strong supporter of community initiatives, focusing on health, education, and economic development. Through the “ƆkamafƆ” project, the club aims to ensure that no one is excluded from essential healthcare and services, especially those affected by conditions like cerebral palsy and mental health issues.

This campaign underscores the urgent need for broader societal engagement and policy action to improve access to healthcare and support for the most vulnerable in Ghana.