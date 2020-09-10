Rotary Club Of Ho Supports Polio Immunisation

Rotary Club of Ho has donated bottled water to the Ho Municipal Directorate of Health in support of the select immunisation of children under five years.

Mama Afiakumah II, President of the Rotary Club of Ho, said the contribution is part of their corporate responsibility to support immunisation

She entreated children to develop the habit of hand washing at crucial times to remain healthy as sick children are a burden to their parents and society at large.

“When children are healthy mothers and fathers are healthy and the pockets are healthy, and society as well.”

She said Rotary continues to play a lead role in the eradication of polio globally, noting that only Afghanistan and Pakistan are the two remaining countries with polio prevalence.

Mama Afiakumah said the World Health Organisation had certified Africa as a polio-free continent, saying Rotary is elated for its support to the cause with UNICEF and Melinda Gates as partners.

Ms Victoria Kpelly, Ho Municipal Director of Health, expressed gratitude to Rotary Club of Ho for the benevolence. She said the contribution would go a long way to support the volunteers and vaccinators in the field.

She said 178 volunteers and polio vaccinators and 43 supervisors have been deployed in 177 communities in the Municipality.

Ms Kpelly said about 42,700 children under five years are expected to be orally vaccinated.The immunization, which begins on Thursday, September 10 will end on Sunday, September 13, 2020 in the selected regions and communities across the country.