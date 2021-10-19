Rotary Club of Hohoe donates to Hohoe Municipal Hospital

Members of the Rotary Club of Hohoe have presented hospital consumables to the Hohoe Municipal Hospital.

The items, worth 10,000 US dollars included radiant warmer with a phototherapy, pulse oximeter, disposable overall gowns, shoe covers, ambu bags, audiometer for hearing assessment, diapers and syringes.

Dr Robert Doh, Past President of Rotary Club of Hohoe, acting on behalf of the current President Mr Johnson Pewudie and members, presented the items to the Hospital.

He said the donation was one of the charity activities of the Rotary Club in supporting health care.

Dr Doh said the Club had made donations recently to some health facilities as well as supporting school girls, which were things they did to support the communities in which they lived.

He said the donation came through the kind effort of “Sister Missions”, an international organisation in the United States, together with the Rotary Club.

The past President said the Club also received solidarity support from the Rotary Club of Ho.

Dr Felix Doe, Clinical Coordinator, Hohoe Municipal Hospital, received the items on behalf of the Hospital and expressed gratitude to the Club for their kind gesture.

He noted that the items received were quite expensive and very useful, which they could use to improve on services they delivered to clients.

Dr Doe called on other organisations who also cared about patients to also follow the example of the Rotary Club.