Rotary Club of Kumasi-East donates food items to Ashanti School for the Deaf

The Rotary Club of Kumasi-East has, as part of their activities to mark its 33rd anniversary, donated quantities of food items to the Ashanti School for the Deaf at Jamasi in the Sekyere South District.

The items, which included bags of rice, gallons of oil and cartons of tin tomatoes, are meant to supplement and improve feeding conditions of the pupils in the school.

It was procured at a cost of GH₵20,000.00.

Ms. Sharon Afriyie Ofori-Kuragu, President of the Club, presenting the items to authorities of the school, said the children needed proper dieting to ensure holistic development.

This was why the Club had been making donations of food items to the school every year to help improve the well-being of the children.

She said the Rotary Club of Kumasi-East would continue to prioritize the needs of the school, adding that, soon the Club would present educational materials and later renovate old dormitories and classroom blocks at the facility.

Ms. Ofori-Kuragu underscored the need for the pupils to take their studies seriously and explained that there were many bright prospects for the children.

She encouraged the children to value themselves, see being deaf as not a barrier to achieving academic excellence and to strive for greatness.

The President assured that, Rotary International and all its charter clubs would continue to promote peace, fight diseases, protect the environment, support education, grow local economies, save mothers and children as well as provide clean water, sanitation and hygiene for deprived communities.

Mr. Richard Kumador, Assistant Headmaster of the School, said donations had played important role in the smooth running of the school.

He said although the government continued to provide for the institution’s upkeep, it was important that other benevolent organizations and individuals assisted with such gestures, to make the school deliver quality services to the children.