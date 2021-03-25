The Rotary Club of Kumasi-East as part of its humanitarian services, has delivered 30 pieces of computers to serve schools in Ntinanko, a farming community in the Bekwai Municipality of Ashanti.

The computers, which come with Uninterruptible Power Supply systems (UPS), a printer and a projector are to help accelerate the teaching and learning of information communication and technology in the schools.

The beneficiary schools were Ntinanko M/A Primary and JHS, R/C Primary and JHS, and Adventist Preparatory Primary and JHS.

Mr. George Fuseini, President of Rotary Club of Kumasi-East, handing over indicated that the equipment valued at GH₵20,000.00, were procured through contributions by members of the Club.

He noted that as the world advanced in technology, there was the need to provide the needed support to the youth and pupils in deprived communities to be able to catch up with modern trends.

Mr. Fuseini said when an appeal was made through the Rotary Community Corps of Ntinanko, the Club saw the urgent need to provide the schools with computers and accessories to facilitate teaching and learning of the ICT in the schools.

He said the Club had over the years been contributing to the infrastructural development of the community.

Mr. Fuseini mentioned some of the support as the construction of boreholes, provision of tractors to the palm nut fruit processors in the community to convey the fruits from the farms to the factory site, as well as the formation of the Rotary Community Corps in the town.

He said the Club was committed to the socio-economic development of rural communities and urged the school authorities to ensure that the computers were put to good use for the benefit of the pupils.

Mr. Stephen Kofi Akomaning, Head-teacher of Ntinanko M/A Basic School, who received the items on behalf of the schools, expressed appreciation to the Rotary Club of Kumasi-East and pledged that they were going to put the computers to good use.

He said the school had ICT teachers, but there were no computers to practice with, adding that these gadgets were going to give the children practical knowledge of the subject and help in their examinations.