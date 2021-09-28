Rotary Club of Kumasi-East, partners support Methodist Oral Health School

The Rotary Club of Kumasi-East has resourced the Methodist Oral Health School Complex at Ankaase in the Afigya-Kwabre South District with equipment and training support.

The gesture is to aid the new school which is part of the Methodist hospital, to render quality services and provide top-class training in oral health for nurses and other professionals to improve oral healthcare delivery in the country.

Nana Ayesu Boahene, President of the Club indicated at the inauguration of the facility at Ankaase that, the support valued at $87,000 was a collaboration between Rotary Club of Beilefeld-Waldhof, Germany, and Rotary Club of Kumasi-East, which was the host sponsor.

The equipment comprised a fully furnished seven dental units, an x-ray unit, classroom and office furniture, instruments for the Central Sterile and Supply Department (CSSD), air conditioning of the rooms, and general dental instruments.

Nana Ayesu Boahene underscored the need for individuals to take oral and dental health seriously.

He implored the Management of the School to practice maintenance culture to prolong the lifespan of the equipment for training.

Nana Ayesu Boahene said Rotary International and Rotary Club of Kumasi-East would be undertaking an intervention project to establish an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Hospital in Kumasi.

This project is expected to be completed in June next year.

He explained that the eight-bed ICU facility would complement and ease pressure on the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), the largest referral facility in the northern sector, in terms of intensive care services.

Mr Joseph Atta Amankwa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Methodist Hospital at Ankaase, said the facility had been working consistently to become a specialized hospital of choice, adding that it had been championing in the areas of women and children’s health as well as oral health.

He described the Oral Health School Complex facilities as “a one-stop-shop for training and service delivery.”

The facilities included seven offices, two storerooms, a conference room, reception, 12 washrooms, a large outpatient area, nine surgeries, seven dental units, two counselling rooms, two student changing rooms, CSSD, X-Ray room, three students classrooms, laboratory, and room for demonstration.

Mr Amankwa called on the Ministry of Health to support the institution in achieving its desired role in oral hygiene.