Rotary Club of Tarkwa supports Awudua Nkwanta Anglican Basic School

The Rotary Club of Tarkwa has donated learning materials, soft drinks, boxes of biscuits and sanitary pads to Awudua Nkwanta Anglican Basic School in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality to help pupils study with ease.

The donation formed part of the club’s programme for the month of September where they offer educational assistance to schools.

Addressing pupils and teachers of the school during the presentation, Mr Daniel Buddy Sagoe, President of Tarkwa Rotary Club, said one of the core values of Rotary International was to provide humanitarian service to needy communities globally, hence the need to visit Awudua Nkwanta Anglican Basic School to find out their challenges.

He said “after interacting with stakeholders of the school, we noticed they did not have educational materials, so members of the club came together and contributed with our friends and family members also assisting us”.

Mr Buddy stated that the past Presidents of Tarkwa Rotary Club have carried out numerous projects to develop the communities in which they found themselves.

He reiterated the club’s commitment to support deprived communities in Tarkwa and its environs with lots of assistance, adding that, “I entreat individuals and cooperate organizations to do same to help improve upon the lives of the less privileged in society”.

Mr Buddy advised the pupils to take their studies seriously and make good use of the learning materials to enable them fulfil their dreams and ambition.

Receiving the items, Mr Francis Baidoo, Headmaster of Awudua Nkwanta Anglican Basic School, thanked Rotary Club of Tarkwa for the generosity and said it would promote quality teaching and learning.

He, however, called for more support from individuals, philanthropists and Non-Governmental Organizations.