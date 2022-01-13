Rotary Club of Wa donates to PWDs in Upper West

The Rotary Club of Wa has donated wheel chairs for some 15 school children in the Upper West Region who have mobility challenges.

The beneficiaries are from the Sissala West, Nadowli-Kaleo, and Wa West Districts as well as the Jirapa, Wa, and Lawra Municipalities.

The gesture was a partnership between the Wheelchair Foundation and Rotary Ghana to support some persons with mobility challenges in the country.

Speaking at a brief ceremony in Jirapa to hand over the wheelchairs to the beneficiaries, Mr Kala Gaeten, the President of the Rotary Club of Wa noted that the donation formed part of efforts of the club to impact the lives of the marginalised and deprived people in society.

According to him, the club targeted to support 30 persons with mobility challenges but it was able to could secure 15 wheelchairs to be distributed and said they were not relenting on their efforts to put smiles on the faces of the less privileged in society.

Mr Gaeten commended members of the club as well as non-Rotarians for contributing towards the acquisition of the wheelchairs saying, “Let’s cultivate the habit of giving and let us encourage others to do same”.

“I will like to use this opportunity as well to encourage all in the Upper West Region to have a heart towards the deprived people and marginalized in our society.

“Whethe r Christian or Muslim and other religious organisations, I believe that this is what God really wants to be done as always being in churches or mosque and pretending to pray”, Mr Gaeten explained.

Professor Dr Godfred Bacheyie, a member of the club, noted that service to mankind could not only be done through gifts and cash, but also through one’s time and talent.

He explained that as a Rotarian, his first service to the people of Jirapa was the establishment of a workshop with sewing machines for PWDs about 26 years ago to enable them to engage in activities that could earn them a living.

“There is no disability, there is always ability with the right opportunity”, Professor Dr Bacheyie said, and added that the donation of the wheelchairs would help restore the mobility of the beneficiaries to enable them to meet their life potentials.

Madam Regina Nawah, the mother of a five-year-old disabled girl, commended the Rotary Club of Wa for taking the initiative to support her daughter.

According to her, the daughter found it difficult moving about in school and that the wheelchair would help alleviate her plight.

The Rotary Club of Wa honoured Professor Dr Godfred Bacheyie, Mr William Domapielle, and Mr Abdul-Nashiru Mohammed for their contribution to the work of the club including the Wheelchair Project.