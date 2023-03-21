Rotary Club, others to restore forest cover at Asokwa

The Rotary Club of Kumasi-East, together with three Rotaract Clubs, have embarked on a tree planting exercise in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The clubs cleared designated areas, planting about 300 tree seedlings of different species, with various economic and recreational values.

Ms Sharon Afriyie Ofori-Kuragu, the President of the Rotary Club of Kumasi-East, briefing the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the exercise, said protecting the environment was one of the focal areas of Rotary International.

The Rotary International had committed huge funds to various activities supported by global grants.

She indicated that Rotary Clubs across the world were committed to supporting activities that strengthened the conservation and protection of natural resources, advanced ecological sustainability, and fostered harmony between communities and the environment.

“We empower communities to access grants and other resources, embrace local solutions, and spur innovation in an effort to address the causes and reduce the effects of climate change and environmental degradation,” she said.

The members, Ms Ofori-Kuragu said, were tackling environmental issues using their connections to change policy and planning for the future.

She commended Mr Akwanuasa Gyimah, the Asokwa Municipal Chief Executive, for leading the Assembly’s collaboration with the Club for environmental sustainability.

The crisis of climate change, nature, vegetation and biodiversity losses were eminent and, therefore, critical that Rotary took steps in building healthy environments and communities, Ms Ofori-Kuragu said.

She called on stakeholders to get on board to bring lasting environmental change.