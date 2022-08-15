Rotary Club presents sewing equipment to TTTI Fashion, Designing Department

The Rotary Club of Accra-Teshie Nungua has as part of the commemoration of International Youth Day, presented sewing equipment to the Fashion and Designing Technology Department of the Teshie Technical Training Institute in Accra.

The presentation is the first phase of the Club’s Charter Project, which intends to equip the department with modern tools to facilitate teaching and learning of technical vocation.

The items presented included; industrial electrical sewing machines, mannequins, dress dummies and sleeve boards.

With current student population of 190, and a yearly intake of 80 students, the Department trains students within the Ledzokuku, Krowor municipalities and beyond with over 90 percent being female.

Speaking at the event, the Club’s Charter President, Rotarian Walter Kudzodzi said, the choice of project was in line with the core beliefs of the current Rotary International President, Jennifer Jones, which is to focus more on women and the younger generation.

She said the Rotary International’s focus area of economic and community development with the aim of empowering women through the provision of impactful and innovative projects in education and economic development was also a priority.

He added that, women’s economic empowerment motivated them to do extraordinary things and positively change the lives of their families and communities.

Mr. Isaac Amponsah, Principal of TTTI expressed appreciation to the Club and Rotary for its benevolence and pledged the items would be put to its intended purpose.

He said TVET institutions played an instrumental role in promoting skills acquisition and industrial development.

Rotarian Victoria Osei Prempeh, the current President of the Club, presenting the items at a short ceremony said their support to the Fashion Department was to augment the government’s purpose of Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) to equip young graduates with professional and technical skills for socio-economic and industrial development.

“The emphasis is on training graduates for self-employment with women/girls benefitting to empower them economically which is one of Rotary International’s goals is for the year.”

The Club’s Service Project Director, Rotarian Colonel Michael Kwami, added that, the Club would partner other stakeholders involved in TVET education to execute the remaining phases of the project.

Rotary is a global network of 1.4 million neighbours, friends, leader and problem solvers who see a world, where people unite and take action to create lasting change in lives, communities and across the globe.

Rotarians use their passion, energy and intelligence to take action on sustainable projects with focus on literacy, economic empowerment, peace building, water, sanitation and health.

Jennifer Jones tasked Rotarians to ’’imagine a world that deserves our best, where we get up each day knowing that we can make a difference’’ and also to ’’imagine Rotary, dream big and harness our connections and the power of Rotary to turn those dreams into reality’’ as we serve to change lives.