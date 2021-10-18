Rotary Club provides 500 children free access to healthcare

Some 500 deprived children in the Otano and Agba Kope Communities in Adgiringanor and behind Trassaco communities over the weekend were enrolled onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) organized by the Rotary Club of Accra-Adjiringanor.

The project, which is one of many projects to be undertaken by the Adjiringanor Rotary Club, was meant to give the opportunity to under privileged children who have not been registered for healthcare service to have the opportunity to freely access healthcare and live a dignified life.

Mr Henry Morgan Minski, President of the Rotary Club of Accra Adjiringanor, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said it was noteworthy that without this free registration exercise, these children would not have the means and the necessary logistics to register to access such needed healthcare service.

He said, “as we know, diseases such as malaria and Covid-19 are no respecter of persons, therefore, this registration exercise will help save the lives of these children when sick.”

Addressing the parents and children in the communities before the start of the project, Mr Minski, assured them of the love and support the Rotary Club wanted to provide to all children in the community who could not afford access to healthcare.

He reminded them of the support the club provided their communities during the Covid-19 period and reassured them that they want to see a world where all children have access to health care and can live dignified lives.

He said the club would continue in its work of service above self and remain committed and united with other partners to bring hope to the less privileged, marginalized, disadvantaged, needy, and poor.

The club looks forward to provide access to healthcare insurance to all children in the Adgiringanor community and its environs, distribute free wheelchairs to the disabled later in October, help orphans in a deprived orphanage, and provide access to educational materials to children in the community in November and December.

Mr Minski called on Ghanaians to help do good in the world particularly in their respective or immediate communities.

Many of the teenage mothers whose children benefited from the exercise expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club of Accra-Adjiringanor and asked the club to continue to extend their humanitarian services to them and their children so that they can raise children who will be healthy to go to school and become responsible citizens.