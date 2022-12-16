Rotary Club supports Anfoeta teenagers and CHPS compound

The Akosombo-Dam City Rotary Club has presented more than 1,000 sanitary pads to teenage girls of the Anfoeta Tsebi D/A Primary and Junior High School (JHS) and Anfoeta Gbogame E. P Primary and JHS.

The donation, in collaboration with Mama Dei III and the Rotary Club of Ho was also extended to the Anfoeta CHPS compound.

Charter President David Nyarko-Glover, President of Rotary Club of Akosombo-Dam City, said the donation was in support of Mama Dei III, Queen of Anfoeta-Tokorme, who was a member and called for the Club’s support for her community.

He said the provision of sanitary pads to the teenage girls and the health facility fell under the Rotary Club’s water and sanitation area of focus and they were elated to lend a helping hand.

Charter President Nyarko-Glover said the Club was looking forward to supporting the Queen and the Anfoeta community in future projects that would fall under any areas of focus while collaborating with the Ho Rotary Club.

Mama Dei III, Queen of Anfoeta-Tokorme, said the appeal to the Club for support was geared towards the development of the Anfoeta community as well as the nurturing of its future generations.

She said although the teachers were doing their best, it rested on the shoulders of traditional authorities to also play key role in that regard to help achieve a common successful goal.

Mama Dei said there would be more help in other areas of human development and community growth.

She commended the teachers for their immense contribution towards the academic performance of students and urged them to keep it up.

Madam Juliana Ameh, Headmistress, Anfoeta Tsebi D/A JHS, said the girl child in the school was academically good adding that they were showing interest in learning and determined to achieve success in academic work.

She said they were concerned about maintaining good personal hygiene despite the challenges they had.

Madam Ameh said although the challenges affected all students, “the school’s girl child is faced with a serious challenge during menstruation.”

She said there were no changing rooms for the girl child and no toilet facility for the school.

Madam Ameh said the absence of the facilities was affecting the academic work of the girl child since most of them had to go home during break to change their pads when menstruating and mostly returned late while others do not come at all during their menstrual periods.

She appealed to the Akosombo-Dam City Club to provide a modern toilet facility with a changing room for the schools.

Rotarian Isabella Akotuah, Vice President of the Akosombo-Dam City Rotary Club, admonished the teenagers to always practice good hygiene especially during their menstrual periods.

She said the lack of facilities such as changing rooms in the school should not deter the teenagers from attending classes.

Rotarian President Simon Fafali Awumey, President of the Rotary Club of Ho, urged the students to focus on their education and work hard in achieving their professions they dreamt to be in future.

He said they must be obedient and call on people, especially their teachers, when they needed the necessary support.

The Anfoeta Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound received disposable under pads from the Club to support healthcare delivery.

Madam Vida Opare, in-charge of the facility, expressed gratitude to the donors for the gesture and promised they would make clever use of them.

Other community members also benefitted from the gesture.