The Rotary Club of Wa has distributed nose masks to market women, drivers and some members of the public to ensure they regularly protect themselves against the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The gesture formed part of the objective of the Club to support the needy and disadvantaged group in society and to contribute its quota to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Wa at the weekend after the exercise, Rotarian Ahlex Kontor, the Immediate Past President (IPP) of the Rotary Club of Wa, said the nose masks distribution was an initiative of Rotary International District 9102 undertaken by all Rotary Clubs in Ghana to support the fight against the pandemic.

The Rotary Club is a global humanitarian organisation that works towards improving the livelihoods of the people, especially less advantaged groups in society, in the areas of maternal and child health, water and sanitation and disease prevention.

It also works to enhance Literacy and Education, peace and conflict prevention as well as community and economic development.

Rotarian Kontor indicated that in all, the Rotary Club of Wa distributed 500 pieces of reusable nose mask and encouraged beneficiaries to regularly wear them as it had become mandatory.

He observed that some people in the Upper West Region were not adhering to the COVID-19 safety protocols such as the wearing of nose mask and social distancing among others.

That, he noted, could thwart the efforts of government and development partners in the fight against the pandemic.

“People should try to keep to the protocols. It is not for nothing that health experts have recommended those precautionary measures,” the IPP said.

Some beneficiaries of the nose masks, who spoke to the GNA, commended the Rotary Club for the kind gesture and gave the assurance that they would put them to good use.

