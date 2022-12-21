Rotary Clubs donate medical supplies to Kumasi Central Prison

Members of five Rotary Clubs in Ghana have donated quantities of medical supplies to the Kumasi Central Prison to improve health and sanitary conditions of the inmates.

The clubs are the Rotary Club of Kumasi-East, Rotary Club of Ho, Rotary Club of Kumasi, Rotary Club of Accra-Spintex and Rotary Club of Kumasi-Nhyiaeso.

Among the items presented were glucometers, BP testing machines, medical screens, and infusions.

Others were 800 pieces of toothpaste and brushes, de-wormers, antibiotics, vitamins, painkillers, cleaning detergents, and hand gloves.

About the 1,800 inmates would also be benefitting from dental and skin screening from the Clubs.

Ms. Sharon Afriyie Ofori-Kuragu, President of the Rotary Club of Kumasi-East, presenting the items on behalf of the Clubs, explained that the members chose December which was a month of diseases prevention and treatment under Rotary International’s areas of focus, to embark on the exercise to improve the conditions at the prison infirmary.

She explained that the Clubs intended to focus on health development projects such as eye, dental and Hepatitis B treatment at the Kumasi Central prisons over the next three years.

The Clubs have therefore, started with dental care and were optimist to undertake the other focus areas over the period.

Ms. Ofori-Kuragu explained that the work of Rotary International was to improve lives at both the local and international levels, from helping families in need and communities towards a polio-free world.

With a global network of volunteer leaders, Rotary was also spearheading to tackle the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges including provision of clean water, ensuring cleaner environments, fighting diseases, supporting education, and growing economies.

The President was hopeful that the collaboration of the Clubs and management of the Prison would alleviate the health issues at the facility.

Assistant Director of Prisons (ADP) Mr. Ousmane Tasembedo, Deputy Commander, Kumasi Central Prison, said screening of inmates regularly was one of the surest ways to prevent outbreak of communicable diseases.

He expressed appreciation to the Clubs and called for support from benevolent Ghanaians to continue to support the medical, educational, and environmental needs of inmates.