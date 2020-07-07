Rotarians in District 9102, comprising clubs in four countries; Ghana, Benin, Niger and Togo, have inducted into office Yvonne Kumoji-Darko as District Governor for the 2020/21 Rotary year.

She is the first female to hold the highest position in Rotary International District 9102 and takes over from the 2019/20 District Governor, Richard Akpoto-Kougblenou, from Togo.

The theme for this Rotary Year is: “Rotary Opens Opportunities” chosen by the Rotary International President, Holger Knaack.

In her acceptance speech, District Governor Yvonne Kumoji-Darko said the theme was apt with the times Rotarians and the world at large found themselves.

“…..I am grateful to Rotarians for the opportunity given me to work together to improve District 9102 and to lead Rotarians in the next year.”

She paid tribute to the Past District Governors of District 9102 for their commitment and dynamism in making Rotary relevant in the communities.

One of the opportunities is to serve and provide service through Rotary in areas such as providing clean water, opportunities to go to schools, medical care, supporting the environment and so forth.

She encouraged all Rotarians to continue to lead and serve at all levels when called upon.

“In Rotary, we know it does not matter who thought of what or who gets the credit because our motto is “Service above Self”.

“It is not about Rotarians, it is about the impactful and sustainable projects that get implemented. It is about the work that gets done! Rotarians in District 9102 will continue to serve their communities with passion and vision,” she said.

In a keynote address at the investiture, Mr Sam Okudzeto, a renowned lawyer, Rotarian, and Past Rotary International Director and Trustee, paid glowing tribute to the role of women in the Rotary Clubs since they were granted the opportunity to join.

He said change was important, without which there would be general weaknesses and praised the District Governor for her unparalleled support to the Rotary Foundation.

Mr Okudzeto called on members to support the Foundation, which undertook projects and programmes to be able to deliver on its service commitments to communities and humanity at large.

Rotary Clubs in Ghana and the Districts have contributed immensely to the development of their communities for the past 61 years.

Rotary has been at the forefront of eradicating Polio in collaboration with the Ministry of Health/Ghana Health Service, Development Partners such as WHO, USAID, UNICEF, JICA, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Civil Society Organizations and Research Institutions such as Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research, among other things.

