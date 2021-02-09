Mr Somuah Tenkorang, President, Rotary Club of Accra-Legon East, has asked Rotary Clubs to take into consideration the sustainability and long-term impacts of projects on beneficiaries before making financial and human resource commitments.

“We are always interested in the sustainability of the project because we do not want to put money in the drain. We always build facility management plans to help leaders of beneficiaries understand the protocols of facility management”.

He said this during the commissioning of a library facility for students of Aplaku Cluster of Schools in the Ga South Municipal Assembly in Accra.

The library facility, which will be serving a student population of 682, was a joint project by the Rotary Clubs of Accra-Legon and Accra-Legon East.

Touching on the impact of COVID-19 on the Club’s activities, Rotarian Tenkorang said completion of community projects and membership activities had been hugely impacted due to restrictions imposed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The President of the Rotary Club of Accra-Legon, Rotarian Hark Nuru, said the project was the Club’s way of providing learning opportunities to the students to help improve their reading and research skills.

“We are gathered here to share in the opportunities, which we have enjoyed earlier in life and pass it on to the next generation. The project is to fulfil one of Rotary’s seven areas of focus; which is Basic Education and Literacy and share in 2020/2021 theme – Rotary Opens Opportunities”.

Mr Hark said the School was adopted by the Club in 2018 and had since received supports for the refurbishment of a computer laboratory, adding that the Club would in the future, support the School with a toilet facility.

Ms Erica Hinson, Head Teacher for the School, assured that the facility would be put to good use.