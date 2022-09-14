Rotary President commissions refurbished, adopted 37 Hospital Children’s Ward

Madam Jennifer Jones, the President of Rotary International, on Tuesday commissioned the Children’s Ward of the 37 Military Hospital refurbished by the Rotary Club of Accra Airport.

She was full of thanks and appreciation to members of the Accra Airport District for the philanthropic activity of refurbishment, and for adoption of the ward.

“I express my profound thanks to you for what you have done, and what you continue to do,” Madam Jones, who travelled from Canada, accompanied by husband Nick, to the commission of the ward, said.

Madam Jones said members of the Accra Airport District of Rotary International, by their activity, have created dignity for the children, and put smiles on their faces.

She described the refurbishment as “sustainable and impactful work” and encouraged Rotarians to continue to work together with their communities to better their lots.

“Together, we inspire. Together, we can inspire,” the Rotary International President said.

Brigadier General Azumah Gbanwah Bugri, Commander of the Hospital, also thanked the Accra Airport District for its kind gesture.

He mentioned that the provision of the mothers’ resting place is very necessary because when a child is sick, the greater toll is on its mother.

As the gathering listened to the appreciative messages, members of the Accra Airport District, wearing nice tee-shirts responded to a call to stand up, and were acknowledged with an applause for coming to the aid of the hospital.

There was a military fanfare, with the sounds of trumpets and clashing of cymbals as Madam Jones and Brigadier General Bugri jointly cut the sod to commissions the refurbished ward.

Madam Jones was decorated with a muffler in rich Ghanaian Kente cloth.

As she and the entourage were about to enter the ward, Ms Ziborah Nutsi, a young girl came from the ward and presented the Rotary International President with a bouquet of flowers.

The refurbishment project was, financed by the Accra Airport District of the club at a cost of US$ 100,000.

The project involved replacing of the ceiling of the ward, provision of resting places of mothers attending to their sick children, repainting of the inside and outside of the ward, a library, and a children’s play area.

They also provided a television, furniture, new doors; and stocked the war d with lots of toys.