Rotimi Onadipe Educate Internet Users What to do to Reduce Online Dangers

The Founder of internet safety magazine and CEO of Onadipe Technologies, Mr. Rotimi Onadipe has informed internet users all over the world what to do to reduce online abuse e.g. internet fraud, cyber bullying, online pornography, cybersex, online gaming addiction etc. which are now prevalent among youths and our society in today’s technology age.

Onadipe, whose published articles on internet safety are in several news platforms and have been used by many stakeholders, researchers, scholars, authors and many academic outlets around the world, shared his expert opinion with Nigerians and internet users all over the world during his organisation’s weekly programme tagged “SAY NO TO INTERNET ABUSE, SAY YES TO INTERNET SAFETY”

In this week’s programme held in Ibadan, Oyo State on Saturday April 16th 2022, Onadipe said “Internet Safety is our collective responsibility. We all have a role to play in making sure the internet is safe and secure for everyone.”

“We must be informed that no matter how rich, influential educated or intelligent we are, irrespective of our age, sex, status, tribe or nationality, we are not exempted from online dangers.”

“For the war against online abuse to be won in our society of today, all hands must be on deck because our greatest weapon against cyber crimes, cyber criminals and online dangers in general is internet safety education.”

“I have a strong belief that if internet users can educate themselves about how to stay safe online through my published articles on internet safety which have now gone viral on the internet, they will be able to protect themselves and others from many online dangers.”

“Many internet users within and outside Nigeria are already educating themselves through those informative and educative articles and sharing them with other internet users to protect themselves against online risks.”

“This is why I am urging all internet users all over the world to use every opportunity they have online to search for these articles, read them, share with others and ask questions if they have any. This will go a long way to reduce online dangers among youths and our society at large.” He added.

In his concluding statement, Onadipe said “internet safety is now at your fingertips. To access these articles is very simple. All you need to do is to search for Rotimi Onadipe online, read the articles, share with others and ask questions if you have any.”