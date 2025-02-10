Roy Punungwe Named New Group CEO of Old Mutual Ghana

Old Mutual Ghana has named Mr. Roy Punungwe as its new Group Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2025.

Taking over from Mr. Tavona Biza, who led the company for nearly six years, Punungwe brings a wealth of regional experience and a strong record of leadership to the role.

Mr. Punungwe, who joined Old Mutual Limited in 2015, has held several senior positions across South Africa, Botswana, and Malawi. His previous roles include serving as COO and CEO of the Botswana business and as Managing Director of the Life Assurance division in Malawi. An actuary by profession, he also holds an MBA from Middle Tennessee State University and an undergraduate degree from the University of Waterloo. His extensive executive training at institutions such as Harvard Business School, INSEAD, and IMD underscores his readiness to steer Old Mutual Ghana into its next phase of growth.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Punungwe remarked, “I am honoured to take on this leadership position at Old Mutual Ghana. The Ghanaian market presents immense opportunities, and I am confident that with the dedication of our talented team, we will continue to create great value for our customers and shareholders while making a positive impact in our community.” His forward-looking vision includes driving innovation and enhancing financial solutions that empower individuals and businesses throughout the country.

The outgoing CEO, Mr. Tavona Biza, reflected positively on his tenure, saying, “It has been an honour to lead Old Mutual Ghana. Together with our team and stakeholders, we have strengthened the business and positioned Old Mutual as a premier financial services provider in Ghana. I have full confidence that Roy will take the business to new heights.” His endorsement underscores a smooth leadership transition and a shared commitment to the company’s future success.

This appointment comes at a pivotal time for Old Mutual Ghana, one of the country’s leading financial institutions. Established in 2013, the company has built its reputation on combining deep local market insights with international expertise, offering a broad portfolio of financial solutions that range from life insurance and pension schemes to savings and group life benefits.

Industry observers note that Punungwe’s appointment reflects a strategic move to harness his extensive experience across diverse African markets—a factor likely to benefit Old Mutual Ghana as it seeks to expand its influence and enhance its service offerings. The company assures customers and stakeholders that there will be no disruptions in service delivery during the transition, maintaining its commitment to excellence.

With Punungwe at the helm, the stage is set for a new chapter in which innovation, customer value, and community impact remain at the forefront. As Old Mutual Ghana moves forward under this fresh leadership, the industry will be watching closely to see how his expertise and vision translate into further growth and strengthened financial security for all its clients.